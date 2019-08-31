Matthews was released by the 49ers on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

This shouldn't come as much of a surprise considering the 49ers depth at wide receiver and the lack of guaranteed money ($300,000) attributed to Matthews' one-year contract. After two consecutive dismal seasons with the Bills and Eagles, respectively, it's unclear how much of a market the 27-year-old will have. It's also possible the 49ers could wind up bringing back Matthews at some point during the regular season, particularly since Dante Pettis (groin), Jalen Hurd (back) and Trent Taylor (foot) have all missed time throughout the preseason with various injuries.

