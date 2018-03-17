Matthews (knee/ankle) paid a visit to the Cardinals on Friday, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

A bumpy first season in Buffalo came to an end after Week 13, when Matthews was placed on IR and eventually underwent surgeries on his left knee and right ankle. The Cardinals likely will do their due diligence in the form of a physical to learn where he stands in the rehab process. Helping Arizona's cause in pursuit of the wideout is the newly-minted Sam Bradford, who helmed the Eagles offense in 2015 during Matthews' best year as a pro. Earning 128 targets that season, Matthews hauled in 85 passes for 997 yards and eight touchdowns, all career highs.