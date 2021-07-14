Matthews has put on about 15 pounds in an effort to transition to tight end, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Matthews appeared in five NFL games over the past two seasons, unable to earn regular snaps despite playing for teams (Philadelphia, San Francisco) that were sorely in need of help at wide receiver. The 2014 second-round pick started his NFL career with three consecutive 800-yard seasons, but he's now approaching his 29th birthday (July 16) and doesn't appear to have a future in the league as a wide receiver. Matthews hopes to generate some interest with his move to tight end, and he's already bulked up to 236.5 pounds, about 10-20 below the typical weight for an NFL starter at the position. He's currently a free agent, and isn't likely to be ready for significant playing time at tight end early in season. A practice squad spot seems more likely than a roster spot.