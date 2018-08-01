Jordan Matthews: Release on tap
The Patriots have released Matthews (hamstring), per Jim McBride of the Boston Globe.
This news follows reports that the wideout was dealing with a significant hamstring injury, so the Patriots have elected to use Matthews' roster spot on a healthier player (fullback Henry Poggi). With Julian Edelman set to serve a four-game suspension to start the season and Malcolm Mitchell (knee) plus Kenny Britt (hamstring) banged up, there will be added training camp opportunities for the likes of Phillip Dorsett, Braxton Berrios and Riley McCarron. Additionally, the team could elect to sign a veteran free agent pass-catching option such as Eric Decker.
