Jordan Matthews: Released by Patriots
The Patriots have released Matthews (hamstring) from IR with an injury settlement, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
As a result, the veteran wideout is now a free agent and can look to catch on elsewhere once his hamstring is fully healed up. When that might be remains unclear, as earlier this week Matthews' injury was portrayed as significant.
