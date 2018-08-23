With the Patriots' wideout corps thinning out depth-wise, Matthews (hamstring) could end up being re-considered by the team down the road, NFL Network's Michael Giardi reports.

A hamstring injury that Matthews suffered early in training camp led to his release, but the report suggests that the Patriots could take another look at Matthews, who remains unsigned, once he's healthy. With that in mind, Matthews doesn't appear to be an option out of the gate this season, but he could potentially resurface in October, if not sooner.