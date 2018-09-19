The Eagles signed Matthews to a contract Wednesday, Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports reports.

Matthews, a second-round pick of the Eagles in 2014 who spent his first three NFL seasons with the club, will return to Philadelphia to add depth to a receiving corps that has been hit hard by injuries through the first two games of 2018. He'll assume the roster spot of Mike Wallace (leg), who was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Matthews managed only 25 receptions for 282 yards and a touchdown in 10 games with the Bills last season, though it didn't help matters that he fought through multiple injuries throughout the campaign. Now ostensibly healthy after battling a hamstring injury this summer that resulted in him being cut by the Patriots in August, Matthews could vie for meaningful snaps right away thanks to his familiarity with Philadelphia's offensive scheme. Additionally, with Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) facing an uncertain return date and Mack Hollins (groin) on IR, the Eagles are lacking in any proven, healthy wideouts beyond Nelson Agholor.