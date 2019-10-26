The 49ers cut Matthews on Saturday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

The 49ers traded for Emmanuel Sanders from the Broncos earlier in the week, so Matthews' additional wideout depth is no longer necessary. Matthews is just three seasons removed form a 73-reception, 804-yard season with the Eagles, so he has a good shot to land a roster spot soon.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories