Matthews met with the Eagles on Tuesday to discuss the possibility returning to Philadelphia, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

The Eagles' former 2014 second-round pick struggled to stay on the field in recent years, but without sufficient depth at the receiver position, Philadelphia seems willing to revisit the idea of a reunion with Matthews. At 26 years old, the Vanderbilt product has plenty of gas left in the tank. The question, as always, remains whether he'll be able to stay on the field. Although nothing is imminent, the Eagles' window of opportunity to bring on another talented wideout before the trade deadline seems to be closing.