Jordan Matthews: Tries out with Vikings
Matthews worked out with the Vikings on Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The Vikings have just four healthy receivers led by Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, so they need the depth. Matthews has a decent history track record in the league, and he last played with the Eagles in 2018, hauling in 20 of 28 targets for 300 yards and two touchdowns. There's definitely fantasy upside in deeper leagues if Matthews can sign with the team.
