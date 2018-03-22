Matthews (knee) will visit the Packers on Friday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

When healthy, Matthews was quite productive in three seasons with the Eagles, recording 225 catches for 2,673 yards (7.7 YPT) and 19 touchdowns in 46 games. Lingering injuries followed him to Buffalo last August, though, when he was traded for cornerback Ronald Darby. The result was 25 receptions for 282 yards (7.8 YPT) and one TD in 10 games prior to landing on IR after Week 13. Matthews subsequently underwent surgeries on his left knee and right ankle, which likely will be scrutinized by the Packers' medical staff during his stop in Green Bay.