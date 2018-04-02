Matthews (knee/ankle) reportedly visited the Patriots on Monday, according to the Buffalo News.

The 2014 second-rounder saw his production dip to 25 catches for 282 yards and a TD in 10 games with the Bills last season, but Matthews did put up some PPR-friendly numbers during his three-year stint with the Eagles. That he's still available this deep into free agency indicates the market for the 25-year-old wideout isn't sizzling on the heels of a 2017 campaign marred by ankle and knee issues. Matthews previously visited the Cardinals and Packers.