Jordan Matthews: Visits New England
Matthews (knee/ankle) reportedly visited the Patriots on Monday, according to the Buffalo News.
The 2014 second-rounder saw his production dip to 25 catches for 282 yards and a TD in 10 games with the Bills last season, but Matthews did put up some PPR-friendly numbers during his three-year stint with the Eagles. That he's still available this deep into free agency indicates the market for the 25-year-old wideout isn't sizzling on the heels of a 2017 campaign marred by ankle and knee issues. Matthews previously visited the Cardinals and Packers.
More News
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...
-
Nelson, Crabtree, WRs on the move
Jordy Nelson took Michael Crabtree's spot in Oakland, while Crabtree and Paul Richardson head...
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...