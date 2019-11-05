Matthews worked out for Philadelphia on Tuesday, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Matthews was cut by the 49ers just over a week ago and is looking to return to familiar territory in Philadelphia, where he has played four of his six pro seasons. If the two sides reach an agreement, there is a good chance the 27-year-old can immediately slot into the starting lineup with DeSean Jackson (abdomen) out and Mack Hollins not producing.

