The Dolphins released Mills (undisclosed) with an injury settlement Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Mills joined the Dolphins in May, and now parts ways with the team without playing a single regular-season snap. It remains to be seen what sort of injury Mills is dealing with, though he reportedly isn't facing a long-term recovery. When back to full health, the veteran tackle figures to find a role elsewhere in the league without much issue.

More News
Our Latest Stories