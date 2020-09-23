site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jordan Mills: Works out with Texans
RotoWire Staff
Mills (knee) worked out with the Texans on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports.
Mills spent last season in the desert with the Cardinals but was placed on injured reserve in early October due to a knee injury. He now appears to be fully healthy and looking for a new home.
