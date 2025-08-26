The Titans waived Mims on Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Mims led Tennessee with 28 carries over three games during the preseason slate, but he gained a modest 98 yards and didn't score any touchdowns. The Fresno State product played with New Orleans last year, recording 70 yards on 20 rushes along with 71 yards on 12 receptions without scoring any touchdowns. Mims also worked on special teams, and his versatility could help him land work elsewhere.