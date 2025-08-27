The Titans signed Mims to the practice squad Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Mims finished the preseason with 28 carries for 98 yards and six catches on as many targets for 33 yards, but he wasn't able to crack the Titans' 53-man roster Tuesday. He'll stay in Tennessee as a part of the team's practice squad, and he could be elevated to the active roster for the Titans' Week 1 contest against the Broncos if Kalel Mullings (ankle) is unable to play.