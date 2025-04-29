Moore is expected to sign with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Moore entered college as a quarterback but transitioned to wide receiver following his freshman year. The 6-foot, 195-pounder caught 55 passes for 861 yards and eight touchdowns in his senior campaign en route to earning Third Team All-ACC honors. Moore will have a chance to compete for a depth role in a Cincinnati wideout room that is headed by Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins and also includes Andrei Iosivas and Jermaine Burton, among others.