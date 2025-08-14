The Chargers waived Oladokun (undisclosed) with an injury designation Wednesday.

The move made room on the Chargers' roster for Nehemiah Shelton. Oladokun will revert to the Chargers' injured reserve if he isn't claimed off waivers by another team, which would force him to miss the entire 2025 season unless an injury settlement is reached. He signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in May after a three-year collegiate career with Bowling Green.