The Cowboys released Phillips on Tuesday.
Phillips was placed on the Cowboys' injured reserve Sept. 18 due to a wrist injury. He logged full practices in each of the last two weeks, but rather than be reinstated from IR, the 2015 second-round pick will instead be looking to join a team in need of veteran depth at defensive tackle.
