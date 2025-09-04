Jordan Poyer: Back with Buffalo as expected
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Bills signed Poyer to the practice squad Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
The Bills removed Poyer from the practice squad Wednesday in a procedural move to make room for wide receiver Gabe Davis (knee). Poyer is back with Buffalo as expected, and the veteran safety would be a top candidate to be elevated to the active roster if the Bills require depth in the secondary on game day.
