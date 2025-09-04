The Bills cut Poyer from the practice squad Wednesday to make room for wide receiver Gabe Davis (knee), Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

The move is simply procedural to make room on the practice squad for Davis, so Poyer is expected to be back on the Bills' practice squad Thursday. The 34-year-old safety wasn't able to catch on with a team during the offseason despite starting in 16 regular-season games for the Dolphins in 2024, but Poyer would be a candidate to be elevated to the Bills' active roster if a member of the team's secondary were to be sidelined.