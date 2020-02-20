Jordan Reed: Finally cut by Washington
Reed was released by Washington on Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The transaction saves the team $8.5 million and leaves a $1.8 million dead-cap charge behind, helping create more flexibility after the recent cuts of CB Josh Norman and WR Paul Richardson. Reed finally managed to clear the NFL's concussion protocol earlier this week, after missing the entire 2019 campaign with a head injury he suffered during the preseason. The veteran tight end will turn 30 in July, and while his lengthy injury history inspired rumors of retirement, Reed reportedly wants to continue his NFL career in 2020 (per John Keim of ESPN.com).
