Jordan Reed: Visits with Seattle
Reed visited the Seahawks on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
It's hard to see where Reed would fit with a team that signed Greg Olsen last month. Whatever the case, this is the first reported visit for the oft-injured 29-year-old, who was released by Washington three weeks ago but reportedly has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol. Some teams probably won't be comfortable signing a player with Reed's concussion history.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Opportunity Index
The first Opportunity Index of 2020 is a helpful guide for who needs what in NFL Free Agency...
-
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prospect Profile
LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire may not wow you with his speed, but most of his other attributes...
-
CeeDee Lamb prospect profile
CeeDee Lamb is projected by many to be the top wide receiver in the 2020 Draft class. Jamey...
-
XFL DFS Week 5 picks, strategies
Ben Gretch gives you his picks and strategies for Week 5 XFL DFS contests.
-
Dynasty rankings, rookies, and more
Looking for all of the Dynasty Fantasy Football and 2020 NFL Draft content currently at CBS...
-
Cam Akers Prospect Profile
Cam Akers had a good college career, but it could have been better if not for coaching changes,...