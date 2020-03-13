Play

Jordan Reed: Visits with Seattle

Reed visited the Seahawks on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It's hard to see where Reed would fit with a team that signed Greg Olsen last month. Whatever the case, this is the first reported visit for the oft-injured 29-year-old, who was released by Washington three weeks ago but reportedly has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol. Some teams probably won't be comfortable signing a player with Reed's concussion history.

