Jordan Richards: Let go by Pats
Richards was released by the Patriots on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Richards joined the Patriots in early October and exclusively played special teams in his three games with the team. The team signed Justin Bethel to take his place on the 53-man roster, and he's likely to fill a similar role.
