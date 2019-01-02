Jordan Scarlett: Enters NFL Draft
Scarlett announced on his personal twitter account Wednesday that he will forgo his senior season and enter the NFL Draft.
The redshirt junior finished the season strong, but as a whole, he saw diminished production from his breakout 2016 season. In 2018, he tallied 776 rushing yards and five touchdowns, as opposed to the 889 yards and six touchdowns he posted a couple years before. Scarlett's power running style does make him a decent NFL Draft prospect, though his limited experience catching passes out of the backfield and his 2017 season-long suspension could drop him down draft boards come April.
