Jordan Simmons: Loses spot
RotoWire Staff
Aug 14, 2022
4:50 pm ET
Simmons was waived by the Bills on Sunday.
Simmons joined Buffalo in July after spending last season with the Raiders, where he appeared in five games. The 28-year-old also suited up 20 times for the Seahawks between 2018 and 2020. He'll now work to earn another opportunity elsewhere.
