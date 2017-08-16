Play

Simone (torn ACL) has been waived/injured by the Seahawks.

Simone's week of bad news continued Wednesday after he was released by the Seahawks. Given his injury status and relative inexperience at the professional level, Simone may be climbing an uphill battle when he searches for a team next season.

