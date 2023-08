Swann was waived/injured by the Ravens on Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The Ravens did not provide any clarity on the type of injury Swann is dealing with. If he does not get claimed on waivers then he will subsequently revert to the team's injured reserve. From there, he will be in line to miss the entire 2023 season unless both parties can ultimately come to terms on an injury settlement.