site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jordan-taamu-departs-practice-squad | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jordan Ta'amu: Departs practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Chiefs cut Ta'amu from the practice squad Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Ta'amu joined the Chiefs back in March, but he never ultimately got a chance to join the active roster. The former XFL star will look for another opportunity elsewhere in the league.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 4 min read
Dave Richard
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read