Jordan Ta'amu: Healthy return to team
Ta'amu was activated off the the practice squad COVID-19 list Wednesday, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.
Ta'amu tested positive for the virus just two weeks ago, but returned to practice and the team Wednesday.
