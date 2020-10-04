site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jordan Ta'amu: Lands on practice squad COVID list
1 min read
The Chiefs placed Ta'amu on the practice squad COVID-19 list Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Ta'amu won't return to the team until he clears the necessary COVID-19 protocols.
