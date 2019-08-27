Jordan Taylor: Let go by Minnesota
The Vikings released Taylor on Tuesday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Taylor joined the Vikings in April and briefly appeared to have earned the team's No. 3 wideout gig, but was ultimately unable to stick. With Taylor gone, Chad Beebe is the favorite for the third receiver role behind Adam Thielen (general soreness) and Stefon Diggs.
