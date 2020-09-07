Thomas is slated to sign with Arizona's practice squad, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Thomas wasn't able to earn a roster spot in Houston's crowded tight end room, but he'll now get a chance to prove his worth with the Cardinals. Across five games with the Texans in 2019, he had one catch for eight yards.
