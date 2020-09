Thomas was waived by the Texans on Saturday, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Bill O'Brien praised Thomas for his playmaking ability early in training camp, bu the ultimately couldn't beat out 2019 third-round pick Kahale Warring for the No. 3 TE role. Thomas showed some potential during his rookie season in 2018, recording 20 receptions for 215 yards and four scores, so he may seek a depth role elsewhere.