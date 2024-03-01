Travis, who is bouncing back from a season-ending leg fracture, indicated Friday that he expects to be recovered ahead of NFL training camps, Brooke Pryor of ESPN reports.

Per the report, Travis, who suffered his leg injury against North Alabama on Nov. 18, shed his walking a week before the NFL's ongoing scouting combine. While the former Florida State quarterback notes that at this point he's taking things "day-by-day," he did note that his goal is to be healthy and ready to take the field by May or June. In any case, the 23-year-old dual-threat signal caller is a candidate to hear his name called during the 2024 NFL draft, which will occur April 25-27.