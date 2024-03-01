Travis, who is recovering from a left leg fracture, said Friday that he expects to make a full recovery before NFL training camps open in the summer, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Travis, whose final season at Florida State came to an end when he fractured his left leg in a Nov. 18 win over North Alabama, shed his walking boot a week before the start of the NFL Scouting Combine. While the quarterback said that at this point he's taking things "day-by-day," he noted that his goal is to be healthy and ready to take the field by May or June. In any case, the 23-year-old dual-threat signal caller is a candidate to hear his name called during the 2024 NFL Draft.