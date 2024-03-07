Doctors recently told Travis (leg) that he should be medically cleared by April, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Florida State quarterback suffered a fractured left leg Nov. 18 in a win over North Alabama. He got out of his walking boot about a week before the NFL Scouting Combine, where he was limited to meetings and interviews. Travis expects to be ready for training camp and might even manage some level of participation in spring practices, though there's not much reason to rush him given the expectation of a Day 3 selection in the upcoming NFL Draft. He'll turn 24 in May and figures to compete for a backup role with whichever NFL team he ends up on.