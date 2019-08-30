Jordan Veasy: Jettisoned by Colts
Veasy was released by the Colts on Friday, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Veasy went undrafted out of Cal in 2018 and spent time on Jacksonville's practice squad after initially signing with the Titans. He latched on in Indianapolis in January, but was unable to carve out a depth role in the team's receiving room.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy Mattison
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives his annual list of 32 deep sleepers outside the top-200 in consensus ADP.
-
Picking No. 1 in non-PPR
Ben Gretch breaks down his strategy from the No. 1 spot in a recent non-PPR draft.
-
Picking No. 2 in non-PPR
Landing Pick No. 2 ensures an elite running back and not much else.
-
Picking No. 3 in non-PPR
No complaining if you're picking third overall! You're guaranteed three top-31 players, and...
-
Picking No. 4 overall in non-PPR
Jamey Eisenberg walks through his approach from the No. 4 spot in non-PPR leagues.