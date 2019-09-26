Jordan Veasy: Joins Buffalo's practice squad
Veasy signed with the Bills' practice squad on Wednesday.
Veasy spent the preseason with the Colts before being let go at September's roster cutdowns. The 24-year-old went undrafted out of Cal in 2018 and has yet to make his NFL debut.
