Veasy signed with the Redskins' practice squad Wednesday.

Veasy hasn't played an NFL snap since entering the league in 2018. The 24-year-old wideout was mildly productive for California in college, recording 38 receptions for 491 yards and six scores over 12 games during his senior year. Since Trey Quinn (head) and Paul Richardson (hamstring) are injured, Veasy could be elevated to the active roster if neither is ready for Sunday's game against the Packers.

