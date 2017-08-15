Jordan Westerkamp: Waived by Miami
Westerkamp was waived by the Dolphins on Tuesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Westerkamp, an undrafted rookie out of Nebraska, was facing long odds to make the roster and his release doesn't impact the team's outlook going forward. He'll look to catch on elsewhere before the season kicks off.
