Jordan Whitehead: Healthy ahead of 2026

Whitehead is fully healthy ahead of the 2026 NFL season, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Whitehead missed the entirety of the 2025 season while getting back up to 100 percent physically after suffering a neck injury in a car accident in January of 2025. He has had workouts with the Colts and Texans during the offseason so far, and he is expected to meet with additional teams in the near future. The safety last appeared in an NFL contest during the 2024 campaign, logging 79 total tackles (49 solo) and three passes defensed over 12 regular-season contests with the Buccaneers, and he's never finished with fewer than 69 total takedowns in a season during his eight-year NFL career.