The Titans released Wilkins on Tuesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Wilkins ended last season on the Titans' practice squad and signed a contract with Tennessee in March, but he's among the first wave of cuts ahead of Tuesday's 85-man roster deadline. The 2018 fifth-round pick played just one offensive snap across five appearances -- split between Indianapolis and Tennessee -- last year after rushing for at least 300 yards and one touchdown in each of his first three seasons in the NFL with the Colts.