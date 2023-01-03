Wilkins was waived by the Colts on Tuesday.
Wilkins appeared in four games with the Colts this season, earning 13 carries for 58 yards, while also making six catches on 8 targets for 29 yards. His departure comes as the team has opted to sign Jake Funk to the active roster from their practice squad.
