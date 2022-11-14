The Colts sent Wilkins back to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Wilkins played just three offensive snaps in Sunday's Week 10 win over the Raiders, but he was fairly productive in the limited role, turning three carries into 18 yards. He actually tallied the second-most totes among Indianapolis running backs, as Jonathan Taylor (60 snaps) functioned as the workhorse with 22 carries for 147 yards and a touchdown. Wilkins' chance to be elevated again Week 11 may depend on whether Deon Jackson (knee) is able to play.