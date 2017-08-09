Jordan Williams-Lambert: Waived by Saints
Williams-Lambert (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Saints on Wednesday, Joel A. Erickson of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Williams-Lambert is a second-year receiver who spent his rookie season on the Saints' practice squad. Although it isn't clear what sort of injury he's dealing with, the Ball State product will likely revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...
-
Believe It or Not 2.0
Teams are releasing their first depth chart of the season, but Heath Cummings says you shouldn't...
-
How early is too early in 2QB?
As expected, the top quarterbacks went early in our CBS Sports staff 2-QB mock draft, but not...
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...