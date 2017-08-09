Play

Jordan Williams-Lambert: Waived by Saints

Williams-Lambert (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Saints on Wednesday, Joel A. Erickson of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

Williams-Lambert is a second-year receiver who spent his rookie season on the Saints' practice squad. Although it isn't clear what sort of injury he's dealing with, the Ball State product will likely revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers.

