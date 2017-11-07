Jordan Williams: Let go by Giants
The Giants waived Williams on Tuesday, Michael Eisen of the Giants' official site reports.
The Giants are dealing with more significant injuries at linebacker than defensive end heading into their Week 10 matchup with the 49ers, so Williams was deemed an expendable member of the roster. Though he's now been waived by the Giants twice this season, Williams could rejoin the club's practice squad if he goes unclaimed off waivers.
