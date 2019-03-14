Jordan Williams: Not tendered by G-Men
Williams was not tendered by the Giants and will become an unrestricted free agent, SportsNet New York reports.
Williams spent all of last season on injured reserve due to hip and shoulder injuries sustained during the preseason. Now healthy, the 25-year-old defensive end will look to earn a depth role with another franchise. Williams has appeared in two games since going undrafted out of Tennessee in 2015, recording two tackles across that span.
