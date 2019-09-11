The Bengals waived Willis on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The team's 2017 third-round pick never lived up to expectations -- he made 45 tackles and two sacks in two seasons -- so they cut him. If Willis clears waivers, he'll be free to sign with any team.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories